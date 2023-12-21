A former Disney recruiter's No. 1 job interview tip: 'Conciseness is key'

Job interviews typically involve multiple rounds. The first round might be a 15-minute conversation with the recruiter. The second could be a longer chat with your prospective boss. Further rounds could feature possible colleagues.

And they'll ask you a series of questions along the way: How is your background relevant to this position? How would you handle certain scenarios on the job? Where do you see your career in the next few years?

When answering these questions, "conciseness is key," says longtime HR executive and former Disney recruiter Simon Taylor. He adds that, "if we're going for a rule of thumb, I would say about a minute" for each answer would suffice.

Here's why it's critical to keep your answers short and sweet.