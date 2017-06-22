Uber needs to hire a dream team — here's a fantasy list of free agents

One of Silicon Valley's hottest companies has a slew of high-level jobs up for grabs. CEO Travis Kalanick has stepped down. President Jeff Jones left the company. The search for a chief operating officer is still underway. The executives in charge of business, finance, communications, engineering and self-driving cars are all out the door.

Recode suggests Uber try to snag Susan Wojcicki from YouTube could be a great get, while CNBC's "Fast Money" trader Karen Finerman likes Instagram's Marne Levine or Yahoo alumna Sue Decker. Sheryl Sandberg — Facebook chief operating officer and advocate of women in the workplace — has been floated, though sources tell NBC News and Recode that she's happily employed.

But hiring someone away from a highly paid position can be hard, expensive and time-consuming, especially for a company that needs to staff up on the double.

Luckily, there are plenty of experienced executives right now who are free agents — at least, according to their public profiles on social media, in regulatory filings and in the press. (CNBC was either unable to reach, or didn't immediately hear back, from those listed).