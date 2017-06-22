Jim Cramer like you've never seen him before... 3 Hours Ago | 00:48

Adobe Systems' new Character Animator product, which uses artificial intelligence, will make the company's stock soar, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Thursday.

Cramer spoke the morning after his interview with Adobe chief Shantanu Narayen on CNBC's "Mad Money." During the interview, Adobe transformed Cramer into a real-time animation using its program.

"This is what the world is going to come to," Cramer said Thursday on "Squawk on the Street." "Adobe's stock is going to go so much higher. Shantanu Narayen is a genius, he's understated."

The program creates 2-D characters in Adobe's software, according to the company's website, and the animation will act out the person's movements and voice using a webcam and microphone.

Cramer's the fourth person or character to use Adobe's Cartoon Animation tech after Homer Simpson, Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump.

AI has become a centerpiece of Adobe's business as the design software company incorporates machine learning into products.

On "Mad Money," Narayen also spoke on his company's partnership with Microsoft and sentiments about President Donald Trump at Monday's technology council meeting at the White House.

—CNBC's Elizabeth Gurdus contributed to this report.

**Disclosure: Jim Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Adobe.