Americans are more likely to believe James Comey over Trump: NBC News/WSJ poll

Americans are more "likely to believe" former FBI Director James Comey than President Donald Trump about the events that led to Comey's abrupt ouster last month, according to an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll released Friday.

By about a 2-to-1 margin, the respondents said they are more likely to trust Comey's account, which he laid out in detail in Senate testimony earlier this month. Some 45 percent of respondents said they are more likely to believe Comey, while 22 percent said the same for Trump, who has disputed key parts of Comey's testimony. Just 21 percent said "they believe neither of them," while 8 percent said "they believe both of them," according to NBC News.

Only 27 percent of Americans approve of Trump firing Comey, while 46 percent disapprove, the poll shows.

Trump terminated Comey last month amid the FBI's investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election and possible ties between the Trump campaign and Moscow. Comey later testified that Trump asked him for loyalty — which an FBI chief does not owe a president — and made a statement that he interpreted as a request to "drop" a probe into former national security advisor Michael Flynn. Trump denied making those statements.

Trump is reportedly being investigated to find out if he attempted to impede the Russia probe.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll, conducted June 17 to June 20, surveyed 900 adults and has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.27 percentage points.

