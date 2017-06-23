We asked CFOs to describe Trump’s management style, and it’s not pretty: Survey

If you had to describe President Donald Trump's management style in one word, what would it be? That's the question we asked the members of the CNBC Global CFO Council in our quarterly survey. Here are their responses, in alphabetical order:

Antagonistic

Arrogant

Authoritarian

Autocratic

Business-style

Chaos

Chaotic (4 CFOs gave this response)

Clueless

Confusing

Dictatorial

Directive

Disjointed

Disruptive

Divisive

Erratic (2 CFOs)

Fluid

Hubristic

Incompetent

Narcissistic

Obnoxious

Reactive

Reckless (2 CFOs)

Self-absorbed

Terrible

There are no words

Unconventional

Unpredictable (2 CFOs)

Volatile

Responses to the CNBC Global CFO Survey are anonymous. Thirty-five of the 39 CFOs who completed the survey responded to this question.

The CNBC Global CFO Council represents some of the largest public and private companies in the world, collectively managing more than $4 trillion in market capitalization across a wide variety of sectors. The quarterly CFO Council poll was conducted from June 2–16.

The responses help to explain why CFOs are significantly more pessimistic now than they were three months ago about Trump and the Republican-controlled Congress' ability to enact key agenda items into law by the end of the year.

As a group, CFOs are 44 percent confident that corporate tax reform will get done in 2017. They were 59 percent confident in February. Confidence in overseas cash repatriation fell from 63 percent in February to 48 percent, and expectations for a large infrastructure plan fell from 58 percent to 49 percent.