CNBC's 'A Billionaire's Bet' producers on super-achieving scholars, filming in China and the Trump effect

What led you to select the Schwarzman Scholars program as a documentary subject? Why was that the story you wanted to tell?

Kathy Liu: We thought it would be an interesting time to examine how young people – some of the cream of the crop of their generation - from both superpower nations interact in a brand new scholarship program that is quite unusual for China. The relationship between China and the U.S. has been colored by tensions these last several years. And the difference between the number of Chinese citizens studying in the U.S. (330,000) vs. the number of U.S. students studying in China (13,000) is stark. We thought the program would be a good window into how a group of U.S. and international students cope with living and studying in China, especially at the elite level of these students.

James Segelstein: There's no question that China has become the "other" major player on the world stage -- the second largest economy and yet still something of a mystery. At the same time, Steve Schwarzman's gamble to bring together the best and the brightest with the hope that they'll someday be able to calm tensions between China and the West is fascinating. Exploring China in the context of Schwarzman's "bet" was a great opportunity.

How did you decide which students had stories worth focusing on?

KL: In narrowing down the group of interviewees, we ended up with mostly U.S. and Chinese students, which reflects both the student ratio of the class and also the two superpowers of the day. It's hard to explain the alchemy of why a certain student's story rises above another's in terms of what would be compelling to watch. But, in general, we looked for scholars who are both at ease on camera and who were able to talk about their experiences in a detailed and passionate way.

Were there any restrictions to filming or were you given free rein by the Chinese government?

KL: There are certain restrictions to filming in Beijing and they include "sensitive" areas. Our China-based field producer helped us figure out the boundaries, but generally we didn't have a problem with filming.

Did the Chinese have any misconceptions about America that you feel the scholars or even you, yourself, changed?



JS: I think the Chinese Schwarzman Scholars were strongly affected by the impact the U.S. presidential elections had on the U.S. Scholars. The emotions it evoked, combined with the unexpected outcome, allowed the Chinese students to see how profoundly emotional and impressive a free democracy can be.



What was your favorite moment of filming?

KL: My favorite moment was walking along the Great Wall, taping the students as they explored the wall and got to know each other. I've been to the Great Wall a couple of times before, but the section where we followed the students was far enough away from Beijing (about 2 hours) that there were very few tourists. Also, the day was stunningly clear and pollution-free for miles and miles. You could see the wall draped over the mountains like the tail of a dragon. It looked even better than a postcard.

JS: There were several great moments in the production of the documentary. Following Aaron Goldstein as he explored Zhongguancun, "China's Silicon Valley," was a chance to see the nuances of Chinese business etiquette in action. Watching the Scholars interact with each other while eating a hot pot meal, seeing them participate in a Tsinghua University swim meet and just following them as they studied in Beijing coffee houses were all wonderful opportunities to get to know them better and find out what made them and the program tick.