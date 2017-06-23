When the VR goggles came off, Jay Leno fans got a surprise visit from the man himself

Unsuspecting Jay Leno fans were in for quite a shock when a short virtual reality demo brought their favorite funny man out of their goggles and into their car.

The VR experience, billed Jay's Ride Along, was initially released for Samsung's Gear VR in 2016 to promote Leno's hit CNBC show, Jay Leno's Garage. But for the Rodeo Drive Concours d'Elegance, an annual rare car and bike show that takes place in Beverly Hills every Father's Day, the comedian wanted to bring a little surprise and delight to the car lovers and curious onlookers in attendance.

Leno's mischievous idea was simple: While fans sat inside of his vintage 1954 Jaguar XK120 convertible — the same one featured in the two-minute VR experience — he'd sneak into the car and playfully ambush them when the demo was over.

As you might expect, those lucky fans — 16 in total — were happily blown away when they found Leno, himself, sitting next to them in the front seat. But don't just take our word for it … check it out yourself in the video above.