Stocks slip as health care gives back some weekly gains

U.S. equities traded mostly lower on Friday as health care stocks pared weekly gains.

The S&P 500 traded just above breakeven, with energy capping losses while the health care sector lagged.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 20 points with UnitedHealth and Home Depot contributing the most losses. Shares of Caterpillar also added to the Dow's losses dropping 0.3 percent following a Deutsche Bank downgrade.

The Nasdaq composite traded just below breakeven.

Health care pulled back about a third of a percent, but the sector was still on track to post a weekly gain of more than 3 percent.

Overall, U.S. stocks have traded little changed this week, with the Dow and S&P flat in the period. The Nasdaq, meanwhile, was on track to post a weekly gain of more than 1 percent.

"The U.S. equity market has been digesting its gains in a consolidation phase for much of June. Short-term momentum has deteriorated, but this has allowed for short-term overbought conditions to be relieved without a lot of breakdowns," said Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, in a note.