Watch: Trump set to sign bill aiming to improve the VA

President Donald Trump is expected to sign a bill Friday as part of the U.S. government's push to improve the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act pushes to protect VA employees who expose problems and make it easier to fire workers for wrongdoing.

The measure passed the House and Senate with broad bipartisan support.