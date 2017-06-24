Sen. Bernie Sanders and his wife, Jane Sanders, have reportedly hired lawyers amid a federal investigation into allegations of fraud connected to a bankrupt college where Jane Sanders was once president, according to a report.



This week, Politico Magazine said the couple have obtained legal counsel amidst a Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigation into whether Jane Sanders fraudulently obtained a bank loan for the now defunct Burlington College in Vermont. Additionally, investigators are probing whether the Vermont senator's office pressured the bank to approve the loan, Politico Magazine added.

While the Sanders' have largely tried to downplay the investigation, the pair has now lawyered up, Politico reported, retaining well-connected Burlington attorney, Rich Cassidy. Also part of the legal team is Larry Robbins, a noted Washington-based defense attorney who represented I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby, the publication stated.