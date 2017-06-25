The Apple car just made the 'mother of all' lists: Tim Cook's most-hyped projects

Apple chief executive Tim Cook made a lofty proposition this month: That Apple was working on "the mother of all A.I. [artificial intelligence] projects."

Cook tipped his hand in an interview with Bloomberg, when he confirmed the company is working on self-driving cars, something that had been reported by a variety of media outlets since early 2015.

"We're focusing on autonomous systems," Cook told Bloomberg. "Clearly one purpose of autonomous systems is self-driving cars. There are others. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects."

It certainly sounds dramatic — except that Cook has said this just a few times before. Here are some other products that Cook has called "the mother of all" innovations.