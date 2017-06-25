BIS warns of geopolitical events and four other risks that could undermine global upswing

A shift in attention to geopolitical events this year could undermine the sustainability of the global upswing, warned Basel-based Bank of International Standards.

The organization commonly known as the central bank of central banks said financial markets were confronted by a changing political environment as the economic background brightened.

"Political events surprised market participants, who quickly needed to take views on the shifting policy direction and its economic implications. Attention shifted away from monetary policy, and political events took center stage," the BIS said in its annual report published Sunday.