Mazda CX-5 review: One of the best compact crossovers on the market

The redesigned Honda CR-V stole headlines this year, with the segment king fighting to continue its reign. But quietly, and without the attention of the public, Mazda released one of the best crossovers on the market, the CX-5.

It's easy to forget about Mazda, because it tends to do the same thing over and over. Great tech, stellar looks and a price point that shows it isn't messing around.

And nobody buys it. Mazda just can't seem to get cars out the door. In May, Mazda sold 26,047 total vehicles. Toyota sold 32,547 Camrys. So you'd be forgiven if you ignored the new CX-5.

After a week with it, I have some advice: Don't.