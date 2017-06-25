This week: Three things to watch as June comes to a close

Republicans are feverishly at work trying to get an Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill together.

An important step happens this week when the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) will "score" the plan, or go through it and determine just how much it will cost and how great an impact the GOP plan will have on coverage for Americans.

There's no set date for when that will happen, but it's expected to come early in the week.

Beyond the obvious importance of this, the market has been betting heavily on health care this year. The sector has been the strongest 2017 performer on the S&P 500 with a gain of 16.7 percent, and the best grouping during the second quarter with a rise of 8.2 percent.

Getting health care right has a lot of ramifications and also is likely to be a market mover.