This week: Three things to watch as June comes to a close

The financial crisis crushed the global economy nine years ago. Since then, regulators have been trying to prevent a repeat by testing banks every year to make sure they have enough capital on hand to withstand another severe downturn. Last week saw the first phase of that process; this week marks the second phase—and the more important.
The 34 banks involved in the so-called stress tests all appeared to meet the Federal Reserve's criteria. On Wednesday, the Fed will reveal its views on those banks' plans to return money to shareholders, through dividends and buybacks.
Some banks are looking to return more than 100 percent of profits this year — an important landmark that will show that financial institutions are confident enough to start dipping into their cash stockpiles.
The results also are likely to move the market, so stay tuned.
Highlights of the economic reports and Fed speakers on tap for this week:
- Monday: Durable goods orders, Dallas Fed activity index, San Francisco Fed President John Williams speaks.
- Tuesday: Consumer confidence, Case-Shiller home prices. Fed speakers include Fed Chair Yellen, Neel Kashkari of Minneapolis, Patrick Harker of Philadelphia and Williams again.
- Wednesday: Pending home sales
- Thursday: Final reading of first-quarter GDP
- Friday: personal income and spending, University of Michigan consumer sentiment report