    ×

    Tech

    Avis and Alphabet will team up on self-driving cars — and Avis shares are soaring

    • Avis will service and store Waymo's fleet of Chrysler self-driving vans.
    • Waymo and Avis-rival Uber are fighting in court over self-driving car technology.
    A Waymo self-driving car.
    Source: FCA
    A Waymo self-driving car.

    Alphabet and Avis Budget will work together on self-driving cars, the companies announced on Monday.

    Alphabet's self-driving car company, Waymo, will rely on Avis to service and store its fleet of Chrysler self-driving vans, the companies said in a statement. Most of the 600 vehicles will be deployed, in part to support a pilot in Phoenix, Arizona.

    Shares of Avis bounced more than 18 percent immediately after the news, and were up more than 12.5 percent mid-morning. Avis competitor Hertz also saw shares spike more than 7 percent.

    Avis will provide services like secure parking, cleaning, oil changes and tire rotations at is locations as part of the agreement.

    The tie-up comes as Waymo and Uber fight in court over self-driving car technology. Uber's ride-hailing service is also a rival of Avis, especially among business travelers, studies show.

    — With reporting by CNBC's Deirdre Bosa

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    CAR
    ---
    GOOGL
    ---