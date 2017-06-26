US Treasurys edge lower as bond investors look to data, auctions

    ×

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Monday, as investors turned their attention to a slew of bonds auctions and data.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.157 percent at 5.30 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.726 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    Kicking off the week, Monday is set to bring two batches of data during trade: durable goods and the Dallas Fed manufacturing survey, due out at 8.30 a.m. ET and 10.30 a.m. ET respectively.

    Meanwhile, investors will also be on the lookout for results in the auctions sphere. On Monday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $39 billion in 13-week bills, $33 billion in 26-week bills and $26 billion in two-year notes. It will also announce the size of a four-week bills auction.

    Elsewhere, at a seminar at the University of Technology Sydney, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told an audience that the U.S. Federal Reserve needed to keep increasing rates gradually to keep the economy stable, as if the Fed delays too long, the "economy will eventually overheat", according to Reuters.

    "Gradually raising interest rates to bring monetary policy back to normal helps us keep the economy growing at a rate that can be sustained for a longer time," said Williams in Australia.

    In politics, the U.S. President Donald Trump is set to meet with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi at the White House on Monday, with topics such as fighting terrorism and promoting economic growth expected to be up for discussion.

    In the commodities space, oil prices posted solid gains on Monday, on the back of a weaker dollar, however glut concerns continued to weigh on sentiment.

