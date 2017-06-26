Communal, cozy and connected: Hotels of the future break new ground

Industry incumbents are starting to pick up on the trend. In May, Hilton introduced its Tru brand with the opening of its first location at Oklahoma City Airport. For its part, Best Western is planning a one-two punch, rolling out both the upper-scale Vib and budget-friendly Glo brands.



Technology at this new breed of hotel is both pervasive and personal, with an emphasis on using your own devices rather than a provided (and oftentimes outdated and clunky) in-house device.

Both Tru and Vib will offer "digital keys," allowing guests to unlock doors directly from their smartphones. Yotel includes LED mood lighting, while Vib lets guests stream music and movies to the room's smart TVs and sound system.



Rooms are smaller but cozier. Tru has stripped away its closets and dressers in favor of wall hooks and open pipe shelving. Yotel integrates a small desk directly into the headboard of the bed and plans to roll out a new "smart bed" that converts into a couch at the touch of a button.

"We want to be very strategic on where we make compromises or sacrifices at the price point," said Alexandra Jaritz, global head of Tru by Hilton. "How do we make it aesthetically pleasing and functionally efficient?"



This revolution in guest-room design is not due to costs but competition: According to industry statistics, the hotel industry has been experiencing steady growth for 84 months as new entrants in this sector are introducing innovative brands and designs that are the combined result of changing consumer trends, hospitality research and the "Airbnb effect," Deloitte's Langford said.