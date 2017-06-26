European markets seen mixed at open as Italy is forced to bail out two banks

Italian authorities said Sunday they would be prepared to spend as much as 17 billion euros as part of the closure of two regional banks, in a deal which is set to transfer the banks' best assets to Intesa Sanpaolo for a nominal sum. The move comes two days after the European Central Bank (ECB) warned that Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca were likely to fail.

In the U.K., Brexit Secretary David Davis is set to outline Britain's plans on rights for citizens of other EU countries after the U.K. leaves the bloc. Davis is also expected to seek a reciprocal arrangement that would protect the rights of British citizens living in the EU.

Meantime, trade representatives from the European Union and Mexico are set to meet Monday as part of negotiations to update the existing Free Trade Agreement.

Elsewhere, U.S. President Donald Trump is poised to welcome Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the White House on Monday.

Markets in Asia edged higher on Monday amid optimism regarding global growth, while a weaker than expected U.S. inflation outlook raised questions about the Federal Reserve's monetary policy.

