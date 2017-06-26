Ex-Barclays chief says banking could face its own ‘Kodak moment’; urges banks to embrace fintech solutions

The former chief executive officer of Barclays has warned that banks could be faced with their own "Kodak moment" by falling into irrelevance if they fail to keep up with the pace of rapidly developing fintech technologies.
Antony Jenkins, who was the group CEO of Barclays from 2012 until he was sacked in 2015, said that the opportunities produced by digital ledger technologies such as blockchain could result in efficiency savings of between $80 billion-$110 billion. But he also warned that banks which failed to keep up with the pace of such technology could be faced with an existential crisis.