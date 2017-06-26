Some of the most successful leaders in technology today, including Satya Nadella, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, have a strong personality trait in common: assertiveness.

Paysa, a site that provides salary information and data for job-seekers, used IBM's supercomputer, Watson, to determined the top 11 most assertive tech leaders in Silicon Valley and around the U.S., scoring them on a a scale from 0 (less assertive) to 1.0 (most assertive).

Notably, the definition of "assertive" is "having or showing a confident and forceful personality," according to Dictionary.com.

Who clinched the top spot? Microsoft's Nadella came in first with an impressive score of 0.92, higher than Gates, the company's billionaire founder and former CEO, who earned a 0.90.

Facebook's Zuckerberg, meanwhile, rounded out the top three with a score of 0.87.