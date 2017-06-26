VISIT CNBC.COM

Leadership

Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella and Bill Gates share this crucial personality trait for achieving success

Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Peru.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg speaks during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2016 CEO Summit in Lima, Peru.

Some of the most successful leaders in technology today, including Satya Nadella, Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, have a strong personality trait in common: assertiveness.

Paysa, a site that provides salary information and data for job-seekers, used IBM's supercomputer, Watson, to determined the top 11 most assertive tech leaders in Silicon Valley and around the U.S., scoring them on a a scale from 0 (less assertive) to 1.0 (most assertive).

Notably, the definition of "assertive" is "having or showing a confident and forceful personality," according to Dictionary.com.

Who clinched the top spot? Microsoft's Nadella came in first with an impressive score of 0.92, higher than Gates, the company's billionaire founder and former CEO, who earned a 0.90.

Facebook's Zuckerberg, meanwhile, rounded out the top three with a score of 0.87.

The list continues with other big names in tech, including Hewlett Packard's Meg Whitman (0.78), Amazon's Jeff Bezos (0.55), Apple's Tim Cook (0.36) and Tesla's Elon Musk (0.32).

According to IBM, Watson "can understand real language and respond to questions." The methodology, according to Paysa, is as follows:

For this project we gathered speeches, essays, books, the transcripts of interviews and other forms of communication produced by those highlighted above. After we'd obtained over 2,500 words, we fed these through the Watson Personality Insights API and procured the above findings.

