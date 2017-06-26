Sprint reportedly in exclusive talks with Charter, Comcast in bid to offer wireless service

Sprint is in exclusive talks with Charter Communications and Comcast on a potential deal for the cable companies to offer wireless services on the carrier's network, the Wall Street Journal reported late Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal for exclusive talks through late July puts Sprint's merger talks with T-Mobile US on hold, the sources said, with some of the people noting that the cable companies could take an equity stake in Sprint, according to the report.

The talks could include the possibility of the cable companies jointly buying Sprint, some of the people said, according to the report.

Sprint and Charter declined to comment when contacted by CNBC.

Comcast and T-Mobile US didn't immediately return CNBC's emailed requests for comment, which were sent outside office hours.

Disclosure: Comcast is the owner of NBCUniversal, the parent company of CNBC and CNBC.com.

