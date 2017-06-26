    ×

    UK's Prince Harry says he 'wanted out' of royal family

    • Britain's Prince Harry has revealed he 'wanted out' of the royal family in order for a chance at an 'ordinary life'.
    • Less than two weeks ago, Prince Harry told Newsweek magazine that nobody in Britain's royal family wanted to be king or queen.
    Prince Harry waves as he leaves Nottingham's new Central Police Station on October 26, 2016 in Nottingham, England.
    Joe Giddins - WPA Pool | Getty Images
    Britain's Prince Harry has revealed he once considered relinquishing his royal title in order to have the chance of leading an "ordinary life".

    "I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," the prince – who is fifth in line to the throne – said during an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

    Harry, who is 32-years-old, described his time with the British Army as the "best escape" he'd ever had and subsequently felt "very resentful" when he was compelled to leave.

    Having spent 10 years in the Army, serving in Afghanistan on two separate occasions, the prince was made to leave in 2008 after his whereabouts was reported by the media and his presence was adjudged to have become a security issue.

    "I felt very resentful … I felt as though I was really achieving something," Harry said.

    Since leaving the Army, the prince has been heavily involved in various charitable projects, including supporting wounded veterans and mental health groups.

    'Nobody in the royal family wants to be king or queen'

    Less than two weeks ago, Prince Harry told Newsweek magazine that nobody in Britain's royal family wanted to be king or queen. Harry's father, Prince Charles, is first in line for the throne.

    "Is there any one of the royal family who wants to be king or queen? I don't think so, but we will carry out our duties at the right time," he said.

    "We want to make sure the monarchy lasts and are passionate about what it stands for … But it can't go on as it has done under the queen. There will be changes and pressure to get them right."

    "Things are moving so fast, especially because of social media, so we are involved in modernizing the monarchy."