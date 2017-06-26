UK's Prince Harry says he 'wanted out' of royal family

Britain's Prince Harry has revealed he once considered relinquishing his royal title in order to have the chance of leading an "ordinary life".

"I felt I wanted out but then decided to stay in and work out a role for myself," the prince – who is fifth in line to the throne – said during an interview with the Mail on Sunday.

Harry, who is 32-years-old, described his time with the British Army as the "best escape" he'd ever had and subsequently felt "very resentful" when he was compelled to leave.

Having spent 10 years in the Army, serving in Afghanistan on two separate occasions, the prince was made to leave in 2008 after his whereabouts was reported by the media and his presence was adjudged to have become a security issue.

"I felt very resentful … I felt as though I was really achieving something," Harry said.

Since leaving the Army, the prince has been heavily involved in various charitable projects, including supporting wounded veterans and mental health groups.