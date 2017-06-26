What same-sex couples should know about their Social Security benefits

Two years ago to the day, a 5-4 decision in the U.S. Supreme Court required all states to grant and recognize same-sex marriages. This legal change made it possible for more married, same-sex couples to take advantage of Social Security claiming strategies previously unavailable to them.

"One of the biggest challenges for same-sex couples when it comes to retirement planning is simply keeping current with ever-evolving laws and rules," said Mark Kemp, a certified financial planner and CEO of the Kemp Harvest Financial Group in Harleysville, Pennsylvania.

The Social Security Administration now recognizes same-sex couples' marriages in all states and some non-marital legal relationships, such as some civil unions and domestic partnerships, to determine entitlement to Social Security and Medicare benefits.