AARP slams Senate GOP health care proposal, calls for Congress to 'start from scratch'

Non-profit AARP said Tuesday that based on the results of the Congressional Budget Office's analysis of the GOP Senate health-care bill, all senators should vote against the Better Care Reconciliation Act.

"Under the BCRA, premiums and out of pocket costs for 50-64 year olds buying their own insurance would skyrocket, Medicaid coverage for millions of seniors and people with disabilities would be at risk and the fiscal sustainability of Medicare would be weakened," Nancy LeaMond, AARP's executive chief advocacy & engagement officer, wrote in a letter to senators.

The group's letter comes amid signs that Republicans are having a difficult time mustering enough support for their bill. On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said the vote will be delayed until after the July 4 holiday recess.