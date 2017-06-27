    ×

    Bonds

    US Treasurys dip lower as bond investors await Fed speeches, data

    U.S. government debt prices were lower on Tuesday, as investors switched their focus to a number of speeches set to take place by leading U.S. Federal Reserve officials.

    The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sat higher at around 2.147 percent at 5.05 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was up at 2.702 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

    A whole host of officials from the leading U.S. central bank are set to speak on Tuesday, with investors keeping an eye out for any hints as to how the U.S. economy is performing.

    Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker is expected to be speaking at the European Economics & Financial Centre in London, where he is set to discuss international trade and the economic outlook.

    Fed Chair Janet Yellen will also be in the British capital, where she is set to have a conversation about global economic issues with Lord (Nicholas) Stern, the British Academy president.

    Meanwhile, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari will be at a town hall forum in Michigan.

    On Tuesday, San Francisco Fed President John Williams told an audience at Macquarie University in Sydney that advanced economies could find themselves stuck with slow growth over the long-term, unless fiscal authorities do something pivotal to turn things around; Reuters reported.

    Stepping aside from central bank news, a slew of economic releases should come out on Tuesday including the S&P /Case-Shiller Home Price Index due out at 9.00 a.m. ET. Consumer confidence and the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index are also slated to be released, both out at 10.00 a.m. ET.

    On the commodities front, oil prices posted positive gains on Tuesday, however glut concerns continue to linger.

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Treasury is set to auction $40 billion in four-week bills and $34 billion in five-year notes.

