EU hits Google with a record antitrust fine of $2.7 billion

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

The search company was expected to incur a fine of up to 10 percent of total revenues as part of the EU's probe into Google's dominance in search and shopping.

The European Commission has been investigating Alphabet for several years, amid allegations that the company's internet search results favor its own shopping service. Regulators have also investigated whether the Android mobile operating system is being used to promote other Google products, at an unfair disadvantage to rivals.

Google, which makes most of its money from advertising, has argued that the European Commission's theory " just doesn't fit the reality of how most people shop online."

"They reach merchant websites in many different ways: via general search engines, specialist search services, merchant platforms, social media sites, and online ads served by various companies," Kent Walker, Google's general counsel, has written. "And of course, merchants are reaching consumers directly like never before. On the mobile web — and more than half of Europe's Internet traffic is mobile these days — dedicated apps are the most common way for consumers to shop."

— Reuters contributed to this report.