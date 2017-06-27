Google's $2.7 billion fine: All you need to know

Google said on Tuesday that it "respectfully disagrees" with the allegations and it will consider appealing to the European Court of Justice to overturn the fine.

Such an appeal could well drag into 2020, according to legal associate Oliver Fairhurst of law firm Lewis Silkin.

"Google shows shopping ads, connecting our users with thousands of advertisers, large and small, in ways that are useful for both," Kent Walker, Google's senior vice president and general counsel wrote in a blog post shortly after the announcement.

"We believe the European Commission's online shopping decision underestimates the value of those kinds of fast and easy connections."

It is not yet clear what success Google will have appealing the case, however, it is currently under two further investigations by the European Commission meaning that Google's battle with the regulators is unlikely to end soon.

The ruling may also open the way for private litigants to seek compensation for damages in national courts.