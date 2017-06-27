Martin Shkreli's own defense lawyer calls his Twitter history 'just horrific' during jury selection

Martin Shkreli's own criminal defense lawyer called the pharma bro's "Twitter history ... just horrific" during jury selection Tuesday for his trial on charges of securities fraud.

That blunt comment from high-powered Shkreli attorney Benjamin Brafman came as he argued that a potential juror who said he had seen "some of the defamation comments" Shkreli made on Twitter should keep the man off the jury.

"Unfortunately, the Twitter history is just horrific," Brafman told Judge Kiyo Matsumoto in Brooklyn, New York, federal court, according to a pool press reporter listening in on the exchange.

"The Twitter is probably the most prejudicial part of Mr. Shrekli's [case]."

Shkreli had a long history of caustic, insulting comments on Twitter before he was banned by the social media service this year after harassing a female journalist.

Brafman succeeded in booting the man, an employee of a media company, from the jury, despite the man saying he did not believe his knowledge of Shkreli's Twitter feed would bias him if he served as a juror.

The second day of jury selection in the securities fraud trial ended without any jurors being seated.

However, Matsumoto did manage to start questioning a remaining pool of several dozen prospective jurors about whether they knew any potential witnesses in the case, or drug companies, financial firms or law firms that might be mentioned during the trial.

They also were asked if they had experience with law enforcement and the court system that could bias their views toward Shkreli, or whether they had seen any stories about comments made by other prospective jurors who had negative views of Shkreli.

One woman was excused, albeit for a medical condition, after saying she had seen a headline referring to Shkreli as a "snake."

"I'm trying to erase that from my head," she said.

Jury selection will resume Wednesday.

Shkreli has pleaded not guilty to charges of securities fraud and conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud, which are related to claims that he ripped off his former drug company Retrophin for millions of dollars to repay investors defrauded at his hedge funds.

The charges are unrelated to either Shkreli's other drug company, Turing Pharmaceuticals, or to the public outrage that erupted after Turing raise the price of the antiparasite drug Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 per pill in 2015.

The witness list read aloud by Matsumoto included investors who had placed money with Shkreli. Also on that list were several members of Shkreli's family, including his dad, who was in the courtroom Tuesday.

And potential jurors were asked if they had ever heard of Daraprim, the anti-parasite drug whose price Shkreli's hiked by more than 5,000 percent in 2015, generating public outrage. None of the prospective jurors raised their hands.