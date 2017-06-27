Do you know your credit score? Tuesday, 27 Oct 2015 | 9:00 AM ET | 02:12

Consumers may be a few days away from a higher credit score.

Improved standards to new and existing public records in the databases of the three major credit reporting companies will be implemented on July 1. As part of this change, a majority of civil debts and tax liens will be excluded, which means some credit scores will edge higher.

Altogether, about 7 percent of the population will have a judgment or lien removed from their credit file, according to a report by Fair Isaac, the company calculates and sells FICO scores, one of the most commonly used scores by lenders.

By stripping out that information, their numbers could rise by up to 20 points, Fair Isaac said.

"Analyses conducted by the credit reporting agencies and credit score developers FICO and VantageScore show only modest credit scoring impacts," the Consumer Data Industry Association, which represents Equifax, Experian and TransUnion, said in a statement.

Still, credit reporting and scores play a key role in most Americans' daily life. The process can determine the interest rate a consumer is going to pay for credit cards, car loans and mortgages — or whether they will get a loan at all.