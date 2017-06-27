Senate's proposed Medicaid cuts may imperil plans for special needs kids

If you depend on Medicaid to supplement the cost of care for your special needs child, now is the time to reassess your long-term plans.

Some 11.2 million children in the U.S. have special needs — and of these, nearly five million rely on coverage from Medicaid and its Children's Health Insurance Program, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation.

But now funding to those programs is imperiled as the House and Senate denate their healthcare bills. The House proposal, the American Health Care Act, would reduce Medicaid spending by $834 billion from 2017 to 2026, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Meanwhile, the Senate bill, known as the "Better Care Reconciliation Act," federal spending on Medicaid would decrease by $772 billion from 2017 to 2026, according to the CBO. The bill phases out Obamacare's Medicaid expansion program.