Three people injured, some NYC subways suspended after train derails

A New York subway train derailed in Upper Manhattan on Tuesday morning, halting service on four busy lines. The fire department said three people sustained injuries, none life-threatening.

The MTA apologized on Twitter for "service disruption" the derailment caused. Officials declined to comment on the investigation.

Passengers shared photos and messages that described a chaotic moment when an A train crashed into a wall at 125th Street in Manhattan.

Service was halted on the A, B, C and D trains, major lines running through Manhattan and into neighboring boroughs. Frustrated commuters who were stuck on other trains shared their anger on Twitter.

The last subway derailment was in 2015, when a G train went off the tracks in Brooklyn. A year earlier, an F train derailed in Queens. No one died in either incident, though some were injured.

New Yorkers are no strangers to frustration with the subway system. Brooklyn residents expressed outrage last year when the MTA announced it would close a tunnel that carries the L train for 1½ years starting in January 2019.