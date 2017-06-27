Billionaire Mark Cuban says never stop learning: Here are the 2 things he is studying now

Mark Cuban is almost 60, he's s a self-made billionaire and he's the star of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank." It would be entirely reasonable for the tech entrepreneur to sit back, play some golf and drink Mai Tais.

Instead, he spends his spare time reading up on computer programming and artificial intelligence.

That's because to Cuban, "life-long learning is probably the greatest skill," he says on Arianna Huffington's The Thrive Global Podcast.

And success will never stop his quest to keep learning.