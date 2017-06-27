VISIT CNBC.COM

Billionaire Mark Cuban says never stop learning: Here are the 2 things he is studying now

Mark Cuban is almost 60, he's s a self-made billionaire and he's the star of ABC's hit show "Shark Tank." It would be entirely reasonable for the tech entrepreneur to sit back, play some golf and drink Mai Tais.

Instead, he spends his spare time reading up on computer programming and artificial intelligence.

That's because to Cuban, "life-long learning is probably the greatest skill," he says on Arianna Huffington's The Thrive Global Podcast.

And success will never stop his quest to keep learning.

Currently, Cuban is taking a Python computer programming class on his phone, he says.

The tech billionaire lives on his phones — he carries two. He largely avoids taking meetings in person or on the phone and conducts as much of his business as he can through email.

"If I'm sleeping six, seven hours and working out one hour, there's another 16 hours that I have access to my phone," he says.

In addition to brushing up on his computer programming skills, Cuban says he is reading the book, Machine Learning for Dummies.

Cuban is bullish on the potential of artificial intelligence. He thinks the world's first trillionaire will be an artificial intelligence entrepreneur, according to his remarks at the 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals in Austin, Texas.

We will "see more technological advances over the next 10 years than we have over the last 30. It's just going to blow everything away," Cuban says.

"Whatever you are studying right now if you are not getting up to speed on deep learning, neural networks, etc., you lose," says Cuban. "We are going through the process where software will automate software, automation will automate automation."

Reading about artificial intelligence is fun for Cuban. "The more I understand it, the more I get excited about it."

And though Cuban is motivated to stay on top of changes in computer programming and the potential of artificial intelligence, he also says that won't jump into a start-up the way he would have decades and billions of dollars ago.

"The good news of having had the level of success I have is obvious, but the bad side is I kinda lost that piss and vinegar," says Cuban. "I can think of 50 businesses I could start right now based on all this, but I don't want to give up time at home and all that. So that's kind of the trade off."

