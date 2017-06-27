Here are some of the largest fines dished out by the EU

As of June 21, the European Union Commission has imposed fines totalling 8.472 billion euros ($9.54 billion) on businesses between 2013 and 2017 for breaking competition rules.

The lowest year was 2015, when just 364 million euros in fines were imposed, while the most came in 2016 with 3.726 billion euros, according to statistics from the EU commission.

If you go back and include all years since 1990, the total amount of fines imposed increases to 26.75 billion euros.

On Tuesday, Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, announced a record 2.42 billion euro fine on Google's parent Alphabet for abusing its monopoly over internet searches.

CNBC looks back at some of the largest fines handed out by the EU Commission.