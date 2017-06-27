Here are some of the largest fines dished out by the EU

As of June 21, the European Union Commission has imposed fines totalling 8.472 billion euros ($9.54 billion) on businesses between 2013 and 2017 for breaking competition rules.
The lowest year was 2015, when just 364 million euros in fines were imposed, while the most came in 2016 with 3.726 billion euros, according to statistics from the EU commission.
If you go back and include all years since 1990, the total amount of fines imposed increases to 26.75 billion euros.
On Tuesday, Margrethe Vestager, the EU's competition commissioner, announced a record 2.42 billion euro fine on Google's parent Alphabet for abusing its monopoly over internet searches.
CNBC looks back at some of the largest fines handed out by the EU Commission.
In July 2016, the Commission fined MAN, Volvo/Renault, Daimler, Iveco, and DAF a total of 2.93 billion euros for forming a cartel and colluding on truck prices for 14 years.
The largest individual fine was on Daimler for 1.008 billion euros. DAF was hit with a fine of 752 million euros, while Volvo/Renault was fined 670 million euros.
"It is not acceptable that MAN, Volvo/Renault, Daimler, Iveco and DAF, which together account for around 9 out of every 10 medium and heavy trucks produced in Europe, were part of a cartel instead of competing with each other," said Vestager in a press release.
"For 14 years they colluded on the pricing and on passing on the costs for meeting environmental standards to customers."
In November 2008, several car glass producers were hit with a cartel fine for illegal market sharing and exchanging commercially sensitive information.
The Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes said the companies Asahi, Pilkington, Saint-Gobain and Soliver "cheated the car industry and car buyers for five years in a market worth two billion euros in the last year of the cartel."
French firm Saint-Gobain received the largest fine of 880 million euros, while U.K. firm Pilkington was hit with a fine of 357 million euros. Japanese company Asahi's fine was reduced by 50 percent to 113.5 million due to leniency, while Blegium's Soliver received a fine of just 4.4 million euros.
Intel was imposed with a fine in May 2009, for abusing its market dominance on central processing units (CPUs). Between 2002 and 2007, the Commission said Intel committed antitrust practices in the x86 CPU market, by giving rebates to manufacturers on the condition they bought all their CPUs from Intel and by making direct payments to a major retailer so it would only stock computers with Intel's CPUs.
Microsoft has been in trouble with the Commission on several occasions. In 2004, the Commission ruled that Microsoft had abused its market dominance and had to disclose documentation allowing non-Microsoft servers to work Windows computers and services.
However, in February 2008, the Commission fined Microsoft nearly 900 million euros for charging "unreasonable" royalty fees for this information between 2004 and 2007.
Then, in March 2013, another fine of 561 million euros was imposed on Microsoft, this time for failing to comply with the Commission's ruling that it had to allow users to more easily choose a preferred web browser.
Around 15 million Windows users in the EU between May 2011 and July 2012 were not offered this choice, leading to the fine, according to the Commission.
Spanish telecom Telfonica received a fine of 151 million euros in July 2007 for setting unfair prices for five years in the Spanish broadband market, according to the Commission.
"Spanish consumers are paying far more than the average for high-speed Internet access and many have chosen not to pay that price," Competition Commissioner Neelie Kroes said in a press release at the time.
"The margin squeeze that Telefónica imposed on its competitors not only raised their costs, but also harmed customers significantly."
The European Commission fined Facebook for 110 million euros in May this year in relation to its takeover of WhatsApp.
Facebook acquired the messaging service in 2014 for $19 billion, but provided the Commission with misleading information about the acquisition, breaking EU merger rules. EU Commissioner Margrethe Vestager described the fine as "proportionate and (a) deterrent" in a statement.
This wasn't a fine, but an order to pay taxes. In August 2016 the Commission ruled that tech giant Apple had received illegal tax benefits from Ireland worth up to 13 billion euros.
An investigation by the Commission into State aid found that favorable tax rulings issued by Ireland to Apple meant the company "paid an effective corporate tax rate that declined from 1 percent in 2003 to 0.005 percent in 2014 on the profits of Apple Sales International," according to the Commission.
Ireland was ordered to recover the unpaid tax from Apple, plus interest.