US stocks slip as Google leads fall in big tech

U.S. stocks fell on Tuesday after Google was hit with a fine from European regulators.

The Nasdaq composite underperformed, falling 0.4 percent shortly after the open, as shares of Google-parent Alphabet fell more than 1 percent in early trade. The EU fined Google a record $2.7 billion, as regulators ruled the company violated antitrust rules.

"That's really the main driver" in the market, said Art Hogan, chief market strategist at Wunderlich Securities.

Technology stocks have been closely watched by Wall Street this year as the sector has outperformed. Entering Tuesday's session, the sector had gained nearly 20 percent in 2017.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped approximately 15 points, with 3M contributing the most losses.