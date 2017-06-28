After-hours buzz: C, SPLS, PIR & more

Check out which companies are making headlines after the bell:

Financial stocks were among the heaviest movers after hours as the Federal Reserve cleared their capital-return plans. Regions Financial stocks rose over 2 percent after raising its dividend by 29 percent and announcing a $1.47 buyback.

Citigroup shares increased over 2 percent after doubling its dividend. JPMorgan and Bank of America also ticked up 2 percent during extended trading.

Shares of Capital One Financial, however, fell more than 2 percent after it received "conditional" passing marks on the stress test.

Shares of Staples rose 1.5 percent before being halted during extended trading after agreeing to be bought by private-equity firm Sycamore Partners for $10.25 a share. Staples' closed higher than 8 percent during the regular session.

Shares of Pier 1 Imports fell more than 12 percent percent during extended trading after the home decor retailer announced a first quarter loss per share of 4 cents and revenue of $410 million, falling short of analysts' consensus expectations of a loss of 5 cents a share and $421 million in revenue, according to Thomson Reuters.