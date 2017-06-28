Condoleezza Rice: Trump stands for American values and seeks to act in the best interests of the US

President Donald Trump may sound different than other presidents, but he believes in American values and tries to act in the best interest of the United States, former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice told CNBC on Wednesday.

Rice, who served as secretary of State and national security advisor during the presidency of George W. Bush, said on "Squawk Box" that she expects Trump to forge alliances around the world and with Democrats at home.

The U.S. needs to protect itself better from cyber intrusions, highlighted by Tuesday's latest global ransomware attack and evidence of Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, Rice said, adding that Russia, in the context of the election meddling, needs to be viewed as a "hostile power."

Rice said she has confidence in special counsel Robert Mueller's ability to get to the bottom of Russia's role trying to influence the U.S. election. Mueller was FBI director at the same time Rice was serving in top posts in the Bush 43 administration.

Citing China and North Korea, Rice said the Trump White House is dealing with many complex issues. She said North Korea can't be allowed build its nuclear program, calling the leader of the rogue nation, Kim Jong Un, more "reckless" than his father.

Rice said she has confidence in current Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, adding Trump and Tillerson have a "very good" relationship despite recent media reports to the contrary.

Rice, who championed former Exxon Mobil chief Tillerson's selection as America's top diplomat, said an "oilman knows the world like others don't."