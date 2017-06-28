Cramer Remix: How to find the corporate leader in your favorite market sector   

Every night, Jim Cramer goes on "Mad Money" with a mission to help people become better investors. Over the past 12 years of the show, that mission has transformed to match the surrounding environment.
The show first began as an outgrowth of Cramer's radio show called "Real Money." Back then, people craved specific investment ideas.
But everything changed when the 2008 financial crisis hit investors and tainted the way they viewed the market.
During that time, the downturn ravaged many big companies, especially in the financial sector, and caused a dramatic decline in economic activity.
"That era changed things, and it changed me. It changed the show," Cramer said.
"Mad Money" is no longer about just giving stock ideas, because, in Cramer's opinion, that is not enough anymore.
In fact, he now has deliberately minimized highlighting stock ideas. He would rather teach investors to understand the process and be able to pick stocks for themselves.