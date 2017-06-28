Shareholder activist David Webb, who published a report highlighting vulnerabilities in some Hong Kong small-cap shares which subsequently tumbled this week, said the rout was a sign regulators had failed investors.
Webb's report, titled "The Enigma Network: 50 stocks not to own," published in mid-May, created a diagram outlining a complex web of cross-shareholdings of 50 Hong Kong-listed small-cap companies.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, many of those shares tumbled as much as 90 percent, although some posted moderate recoveries on Thursday.