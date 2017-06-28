Ford recalls more than 400,000 vehicles for safety and compliance issues

Ford on Wednesday issued one safety recall and two safety compliance recalls in North America.

The safety recall will impact approximately 400,000 2015-17 Ford Transit van or bus vehicles, the car manufacturer said. No accidents or injuries have been associated with these vehicles, Ford added.

"In the affected vehicles, continuing to operate a vehicle with a cracked flexible coupling may cause separation of the driveshaft, resulting in a loss of motive power while driving or unintended vehicle movement in park without the parking brake applied," Ford said.

"In addition, separation of the driveshaft from the transmission can result in secondary damage to surrounding components, including brake and fuel lines. A driveshaft separation may increase the risk of injury or crash."

A representative from Ford did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The affected Ford Transit vehicles were built in the Michigan-based company's Kansas City assembly plant from Jan. 17, 2014 to June 15, 2017.

Additionally, Ford issued Wednesday a safety compliance recall for four Ford Police Interceptor Utility vehicles in the U.S., in order to repair second row seat attachment studs.

Again, Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries associated with this particular issue.

A second safety compliance recall has been issued for three Ford Escape vehicles in the U.S. to replace driver knee airbag modules.

