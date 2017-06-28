First Look: Jay Leno races Wanda Sykes in a minivan and embraces what it means to be ‘Merican in a Trans Am

A new season of Jay Leno's Garage kicks off Wednesday, June 28 at 9P ET with a two-hour premiere of back-to-back episodes packed with celebrity guests.

This week, Jay Leno celebrates cars built in America, by Americans and using all American parts with none other than former President George W. Bush. Then he challenges Wanda Sykes to a race for the ages…in a minivan, takes a ride with Mike and Molly star Billy Gardell and gets his feathers ruffled by comedian Gabriel Iglesias' Smokey and the Bandit Trans-Am. And, throughout, he celebrates the hard work, ingenuity and diversity of the American spirit.

Watch the clips above for a sneak peek at what's in store.

About Jay Leno's Garage

