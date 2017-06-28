Hong Kong police arrest democracy activists ahead of Xi Jinping visit

Hong Kong police have arrested protesters on the eve of Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the city to commemorate the 20th anniversary of its handover from Britain to China.

The demonstrators had gathered around the Golden Bauhinia statue to express their frustration with what they perceive as Beijing's encroachment on democratic values.

A senior police superintendent told the South China Morning Post that law enforcement apprehended 26 people between the ages of 19 and 61.

Those detained include a handful of young activists who were propelled into the international spotlight during the 2014 Umbrella Movement, when thousands poured into the streets, occupying major commercial areas of Hong Kong for 79 days.

Pro-democracy party Demosisto confirmed that the police picked up at least seven of its members, including Umbrella Movement leaders Nathan Law, Joshua Wong and Agnes Chow.