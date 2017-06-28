LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner: Here's what separates successful leaders from managers

Since becoming CEO of LinkedIn in 2008, Jeff Weiner has grown quite the employee fan base.
As one of Glassdoor's highest-rated CEOS, Weiner apparently has what it takes to be a successful leader and he is sharing that knowledge with others.
During a Master Class Q&A at Hearst Tower between Weiner and Gayle King, co-host of CBS This Morning and editor-at-large of "O, The Oprah Magazine," Weiner described several attributes of a good leader including being mindful of others, being self-aware and understanding of how others are feeling and being focused on moving your team forward.