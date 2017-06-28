One in five workers misses out on this free money for retirement

Squeezing more money out of your boss might be as easy as reassessing your 401(k) contribution.

Even as workers set aside more for retirement, many are still missing out on free money in the form of matching contributions from their company.

"Would you like your employer to give you a raise?" said Kevin Meehan, a certified financial planner and the regional president of Wealth Enhancement Group in Itasca, Illinois. "Well, here is a way to get it without having to ask, because your employer has already volunteered."