    Morgan Stanley sees GM rallying to $50 in bull case scenario

    A worker on the assembly line at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas
    Mike Stone | Reuters
    A worker on the assembly line at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Arlington, Texas

Mike Stone | Reuters

    General Motors shares rose more than one percent Wednesday morning following a positive report from Morgan Stanley.

    Analyst Adam Jonas highlighted GM's willingness to execute structural changes to the company's portfolio as support for a new price evaluation, including the recent sale of its European enterprise, Opel.

    "After years of claiming the OPEL business was critical to the company's global platform strategy in small cars and diesel engines (while suffering billions on losses), the company surprised the market with its decision to completely exit," wrote Jonas.

