The most pressing health care story in America right now isn't the tortuous Obamacare replacement process on Capitol Hill. Instead, it's something that's making a growing and terrible impact on our economic, social, and physical health: Opioids.
In just the last month, the opioid epidemic and its devastating effect has been thrust into the spotlight. It started with Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's lawsuit against five opioid makers under his state's Corrupt Practices Act. Three weeks later, Missouri's Attorney General Josh Hawley followed with a similar suit. Both complaints claim the pharmaceutical companies that make opioids misled the medical community and the public at large about the highly addictive nature of their painkilling drugs.
But this week has also seen the publication of two devastating studies that put the opioid mess into the most dire terms.
First, we have the results from a survey of top medical experts in the health news website Stat that showed those experts believe about half a million Americans will die from opioid addiction or abuse-related deaths over the next decade.
Second, another medical study showed that half of all people getting opioid prescriptions are suffering from some form of mental illness. This is extremely problematic because people with mental illness have long been known to be more likely to succumb to addiction.
By all indications, this problem has been getting worse in recent years. And that's troubling for economic reasons as well as humanitarian ones. The most recent government report on this issue focused on the year 2014, and found that the overall economic costs of opioid addiction are at $55 billion annually. The same report found that 78 people died per day in 2014 because of opioid addiction and abuse, and that number has by all indications grown since then.