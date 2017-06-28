Trump Org told to remove phony Time magazine issues

Time magazine has asked the Trump Organization to remove a number of issues featuring President Donald Trump from its golf clubs after they were proven to be fakes.

At least four of President Trump's clubs were found to have displayed framed copies of a Time magazine dated March 1, 2009 and featuring Donald Trump as its cover star. However, the Washington Post has revealed that there was no issue released on that date. Indeed, the then-business tycoon failed to appear on the cover of any 2009 issue of the magazine.

The official edition for that week was instead released on March 2, 2009 and paid homage to Kate Winslet and her Oscar success in "The Reader".

"I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover," a TIME spokesperson told CNBC via email.