Trump Org told to remove phony Time magazine issues

Angel Valentin | Washington Post
Framed portrait of President Donald Trump on the cover of a TIME Magazine hanging from a column in the Champions Sports Bar & Grill at the Trump National Doral Miami, in Doral, Florida June 24, 2017.
Time magazine has since requested the Trump Organization to remove all fake copies from display. The magazine is said to have been on display in prominent positions at the Trump empire's golf resorts in Doral, Florida and Trump National Golf Club near Washington DC, as well as Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and Doonbeg in Western Ireland.
The Trump Organization failed to respond when contacted by CNBC but the confirmation from Time magazine serves a blow to a man whose presidential campaign was forged largely on his attack of the mainstream media's so-called "fake news".
The fraudulent copy itself features a number of inaccuracies which distinguish it from an authentic edition. These include a thinner red border missing the typical thin white line, incorrect headline layout and other stylistic inaccuracies, such as excessive capitalization.
"DONALD TRUMP: The 'Apprentice' is a television smash!" the main headline reads, alongside "TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS … EVEN TV!"
In an curious nod to what have now become some of his most divisive policies since becoming president, the cover also makes reference to then-President Barack Obama's health-care plans and the impact of global warming.
"Obama's Next Move: Can He Curb Health-Care Costs?" and "Global Warming: A New Age of Extinction," the headlines read.