    Trump Org told to remove phony Time magazine issues

    • Time magazine asks for fake magazine issues featuring President Trump to be removed.
    • Phony magazine issues were discovered in at least four of the Trump Organization's golf resorts.
    • The fakes feature a number of stylistic inaccuracies which distinguish them from authentic magazine issues.
    Framed portrait of President Donald Trump on the cover of a TIME Magazine and other magazine covers framed and hanging from a wall at the Trump National Doral Miami Golf Shop, in Doral, Florida June 24, 2017.
    Angel Valentin | The Washington Post | Getty Images
    Time magazine has asked the Trump Organization to remove a number of issues featuring President Donald Trump from its golf clubs after they were proven to be fakes.

    At least four of President Trump's clubs were found to have displayed framed copies of a Time magazine dated March 1, 2009 and featuring Donald Trump as its cover star. However, the Washington Post has revealed that there was no issue released on that date. Indeed, the then-business tycoon failed to appear on the cover of any 2009 issue of the magazine.

    The official edition for that week was instead released on March 2, 2009 and paid homage to Kate Winslet and her Oscar success in "The Reader".

    "I can confirm that this is not a real TIME cover," a TIME spokesperson told CNBC via email.

    Framed portrait of President Donald Trump on the cover of a TIME Magazine hanging from a column in the Champions Sports Bar & Grill at the Trump National Doral Miami, in Doral, Florida June 24, 2017.
    Angel Valentin | Washington Post
    Time magazine has since requested the Trump Organization to remove all fake copies from display. The magazine is said to have been on display in prominent positions at the Trump empire's golf resorts in Doral, Florida and Trump National Golf Club near Washington DC, as well as Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach and Doonbeg in Western Ireland.

    The Trump Organization failed to respond when contacted by CNBC but the confirmation from Time magazine serves a blow to a man whose presidential campaign was forged largely on his attack of the mainstream media's so-called "fake news".

    The fraudulent copy itself features a number of inaccuracies which distinguish it from an authentic edition. These include a thinner red border missing the typical thin white line, incorrect headline layout and other stylistic inaccuracies, such as excessive capitalization.

    "DONALD TRUMP: The 'Apprentice' is a television smash!" the main headline reads, alongside "TRUMP IS HITTING ON ALL FRONTS … EVEN TV!"

    In an curious nod to what have now become some of his most divisive policies since becoming president, the cover also makes reference to then-President Barack Obama's health-care plans and the impact of global warming.

    "Obama's Next Move: Can He Curb Health-Care Costs?" and "Global Warming: A New Age of Extinction," the headlines read.

    Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump shows off a Time magazine with a cover story titled, 'How Trump Won'
    Joe Raedle | Getty Images
    President Trump has, however, been a regular face of other Time magazine issues, both in his former guise as a business man and also since taking office in the White House, when he was named 'Person of the Year'.

