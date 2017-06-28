    ×

    US Markets

    Dow jumps 100 points after Europe's central bank signals easy policy isn't over

    U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday after the European Central Bank tried to walk back remarks made by ECB President Mario Draghi a day earlier.

    The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 100 points with Goldman Sachs and Disney contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent with financials rising 1.4 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.52 percent.

    A source familiar with Draghi's knowledge told Reuters that Draghi intended to signal tolerance for a period of weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening.

    Draghi said Tuesday "the threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play," sending the euro to a one-year high against the dollar. The currency pulled back from those levels on Wednesday following Reuters' report.

    "This just proves how trapped they are that after just one speech and the market reaction that followed has the ECB already in a tizzy," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group. "What do they think will happen when further tapering actually takes place which we still expect to happen in September?"

    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.
    Getty Images
    Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City.

    U.S. stock futures followed the dollar higher, with Nasdaq futures erasing losses. The Nasdaq has been in focus recently, with technology stocks facing pressure given their high valuation.

    The tech sector has been the stalwart of the U.S. stock market, rising about 17 percent for the year. But the tech sector dropped 1.6 percent Tuesday.

    "The correction in Tech began a few weeks back and is ongoing... stay patient, better entry points are likely to be found in the weeks and months ahead," Chris Verrone, head of technical analysis at Strategas Research Partners, said in a note Wednesday.

    "While the reversal in Technology stocks is certainly a change, we're reluctant to view recent price action too bearishly with flows moving into sectors like Financials and other risk barometers firming," he said.

    Financials entered Wednesday's session as the second-best-performing sector over the past month, rising 2.42 percent amid the prospects of higher interest rates.

    The benchmark 10-year yield sat at 2.24 percent, following sharp gains from the previous session.

    In economic news, mortgage applications fell 6 percent last week, while pending home sales fell for the third straight month in May.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    S&P 500
    ---
    NASDAQ
    ---

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    DJIA
    ---
    GS
    ---