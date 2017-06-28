Dow jumps 100 points after Europe's central bank signals easy policy isn't over

U.S. stocks traded higher on Wednesday after the European Central Bank tried to walk back remarks made by ECB President Mario Draghi a day earlier.

The Dow Jones industrial average jumped more than 100 points with Goldman Sachs and Disney contributing the most gains. The S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent with financials rising 1.4 percent to lead advancers. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.52 percent.

A source familiar with Draghi's knowledge told Reuters that Draghi intended to signal tolerance for a period of weaker inflation, not an imminent policy tightening.

Draghi said Tuesday "the threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play," sending the euro to a one-year high against the dollar. The currency pulled back from those levels on Wednesday following Reuters' report.

"This just proves how trapped they are that after just one speech and the market reaction that followed has the ECB already in a tizzy," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group. "What do they think will happen when further tapering actually takes place which we still expect to happen in September?"