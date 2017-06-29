Data in the spotlight on Wall Street, central banks eyed

Central bank-wise, investors are expected to be keeping an eye on central banks in Europe and the U.S., as well as moves in the currency space.

On Wednesday, the European Central Bank said it saw the market as misinterpreting President Mario Draghi's remarks from Tuesday according to Reuters, in which he said "the threat of deflation is gone and reflationary forces are at play."

Meanwhile, Bank of England Mark Carney said on Wednesday the central bank was likely to need to increase interest rates, adding that it would debate this "in the coming months".

Looking to the Federal Reserve, St Louis. Fed President James Bullard will be at an OMFIF City lecture in London, speaking about the U.S. economy and monetary policy.

Oil futures were higher in morning trade, supported by news of a decline in U.S. crude output however glut concerns continue to stick around.

At 5.20 a.m. ET on Thursday, U.S. crude was trading around $45.09, while Brent hovered around $47.61.