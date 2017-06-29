Successful entrepreneurs are more likely to have these 2 crucial personality traits

Imagine that you are in an interview and your future employer has asked you to describe your personality in three words.

Many mention traits like optimistic, ambitious and friendly. While these are all great attributes, for the more business-savvy, displaying certain personality types could help you become a more effective entrepreneur.

These are the two top personality traits for entrepreneurs, according to a 2017 study by CPP Inc., a firm that publishes the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator assessment: