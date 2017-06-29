VISIT CNBC.COM

Successful entrepreneurs are more likely to have these 2 crucial personality traits

Marcus Lemonis: Three traits separate successful entrepreneurs from the rest   

Imagine that you are in an interview and your future employer has asked you to describe your personality in three words.

Many mention traits like optimistic, ambitious and friendly. While these are all great attributes, for the more business-savvy, displaying certain personality types could help you become a more effective entrepreneur.

These are the two top personality traits for entrepreneurs, according to a 2017 study by CPP Inc., a firm that publishes the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator assessment:

Intuition

Individuals with a preference for intuition are significantly more likely to become entrepreneurs than those who have other personality traits like sensing or judging, according to the firm's findings.

Intuition can be described as a "hunch" or a trusted gut feeling, which many famous entrepreneurs have used to their advantage, according to the Myers-Briggs personality test.

Bill Gates is a prime example of an entrepreneur who used his intuition to succeed. The business magnate told CNN in 2002 that when it comes to new products and potentially innovative ideas, "I trust my own intuition."

Boasting an estimated net worth of over $88 billion, it's fair to say his intuition is right more often than not.

Perception

The study notes that individuals who tend to show greater levels of entrepreneurship also have a preference for perceiving.

Perceiving types, according to the Myers-Briggs assessment, tend to be more flexible, spontaneous and able to understand and adapt to the world.

They're also more likely to take career risks.

In a 2010 speech at Auburn University, Apple's CEO discussed how he made a career-changing decision on a whim. As an engineer, Tim Cook said he was taught to make decisions rationally. However, he noted, some of his best ideas were made spur of the moment.

In 1998, Cook left his job at Compaq, the largest personal computer company in the world, to join Apple when it was struggling to be successful.

"There are times in our lives when the careful consideration of cost and benefits just doesn't seem like the right way to make a decision," said Cook of the risky decision.

