Successful entrepreneurs are more likely to have these 2 crucial personality traits

The study notes that individuals who tend to show greater levels of entrepreneurship also have a preference for perceiving.
Perceiving types, according to the Myers-Briggs assessment, tend to be more flexible, spontaneous and able to understand and adapt to the world.
They're also more likely to take career risks.
In a 2010 speech at Auburn University, Apple's CEO discussed how he made a career-changing decision on a whim. As an engineer, Tim Cook said he was taught to make decisions rationally. However, he noted, some of his best ideas were made spur of the moment.
In 1998, Cook left his job at Compaq, the largest personal computer company in the world, to join Apple when it was struggling to be successful.
"There are times in our lives when the careful consideration of cost and benefits just doesn't seem like the right way to make a decision," said Cook of the risky decision.
