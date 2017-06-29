VISIT CNBC.COM

Money

Money

The median home price in the U.S. is $200,000 — here's what that will get you across the country

Look inside $200K homes across the U.S.
This is what a $200,000 home looks like across the U.S.   

If you want to buy a house this year, you may well be paying around $199,200, the median price for a home in the U.S., according to Zillow.

That number might be lower if you if live somewhere like Ohio or Michigan, but if you happen to reside in a large coastal city such as New York or San Francisco, that number will be a lot higher. In fact, it could cost you well over $1 million to purchase a home.

To compare how far the median of $200,000 goes in different places across the country, CNBC worked with Realtor.com to check out what you can get for the same price in 10 places, from California to Kansas.

Read on to see how these various cities stack up.

Truckee, Calif.

Year built: 1986
Price per square foot: $67

Surrounded by lush forests, this 3,004-square-foot home comes complete with a remodeled kitchen, sauna, exercise room and outdoor hot tub. It's located right on a golf course, and the price includes a membership.

A home in Truckee, California.
Realtor.com
A home in Truckee, California.

Tampa, Fla.

Year built: 1922
Price per square foot: $148

This 1,352-square-foot home features all new amenities, including new cabinetry, new granite countertops and new stainless-steel appliances. Residents can relax on the front porch or spend time outdoors in the fenced-in backyard.

A home in Tampa, Florida.
Realtor.com
A home in Tampa, Florida.

Kansas City, Mo.

Year built: 2007
Price per square foot: N/A

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom family home has an open layout, stainless-steel appliances and a fresh coat of exterior paint. The basement family room includes surround sound, perfect for movie nights.

A home in Kansas City, Missouri.
Realtor.com
A home in Kansas City, Missouri.

Jackson, Miss.

Year built: 1950
Price per square foot: $76

This 2,640-square-foot Colonial includes three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors and floor-to-ceiling windows throughout. The remodeled kitchen comes complete with a gas stove, farmhouse sink and walk-in pantry.

A home in Jackson, Mississippi.
Realtor.com
A home in Jackson, Mississippi.

Smithton, Ill.

Year built: 2000
Price per square foot: $106

The previous owners took loving care of this 1,894-square-foot home. Inside, you'll find hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances and a main floor laundry room. Outside, there's a grapevine-covered pergola and wraparound porch.

A home in Smithton, Illinois.
Realtor.com
A home in Smithton, Illinois.

Lindstrom, Minn.

Year built: 1915
Price per square foot: $99

This 102-year-old home features four bedrooms, two bathrooms and just over 2,000 square feet of space. Since it's located a stone's throw from South Lindstrom Lake, residents can spend the summer months canoeing, kayaking and fishing.

Realtor.com

Memphis, Tenn. 

Year built: 1948
Price per square foot: N/A

This Memphis home includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, hardwood floors and a spacious open floor plan. The 7,841-square-foot lot features an open-air porch and fenced-in backyard.

A home in Memphis, Tennessee.
Realtor.com
A home in Memphis, Tennessee.

Omaha, Neb.

Year built: 2012
Price per square foot: $109

This 1,828-square-foot home has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Residents can entertain guests out back on the newly added deck and patio.

A home in Omaha, Nebraska.
Realtor.com
A home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Wentzville, Mo.

Year built: 2014
Price per square foot: $134

Only a few years old, this $1,496-square-foot home includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms. The lot stretches across almost 9,000 square feet of space, including a huge open backyard.

A home in Wentzville, Missouri.
Realtor.com
A home in Wentzville, Missouri.

Salina, Kan.

Year built: 1978
Price per square foot: $133

This split-level East Salina home covers 1,501 square feet of space and has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, granite countertops and an open family room. Two outdoor decks provide ample space for entertaining.

A home in Salina, Kansas.
Realtor.com
A home in Salina, Kansas.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: The Obamas just bought an $8.1 million mansion — here's what $8 million will get you around the country

These homes are worth $8 million
These homes are worth $8 million   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...